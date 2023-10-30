Jay Jones, 23, rammed police cars at Tesco in Ystrad Mynach in front of horrified shoppers trying to escape before he was dramatically brought to a halt.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court officers recovered 1kg of cocaine with a purity of 82 per cent.

After analysing his iPhone detectives found evidence of Jones dealing not only the class A drug but ketamine and cannabis as well.

Mr Gobir said: “At 10.40am on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the defendant made off in his Audi and rammed police cars and vehicles driven by members of public in a bid to avoid apprehension.

MORE NEWS: Wales rugby international accused of assaulting boy

“He was eventually stopped after a stinger was deployed and there were plumes of black smoke coming from his vehicle.”

Mr Gobir added: “The defendant was directly involved in the buying and selling of cocaine.

“He had people working beneath him and had close links to the original source.”

Jones, of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, near Blackwood, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of ketamine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property and dangerous driving.

His taxi driver grandfather Roy Jones, 68, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was in another car at Tesco at the time.

He was found not guilty by a jury of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property following a trial.

Jones has a previous conviction for supplying ecstasy when he was 16.

Hashim Salmman representing him said his client’s best mitigation was his guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, told Jones: “You were desperate not to be caught but thanks to the careful planning and the skill of those police officers you were caught.

“And thanks to their skill, and not thanks to you, no one was injured in what was an appalling piece of dangerous driving in a busy supermarket car park and then on the roads that lead away from it.”

He added: “It was clear from your phone that you were sourcing kilogramme quantities of cocaine.

“You were making a serious amount of money.”

Jones was jailed for 10 years and will be banned from driving for three years following his release from prison.

He is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.