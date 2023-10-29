Although the internet has changed the world of retail many may be looking to support local businesses this festive season – with many shops in Newport and beyond offering something a bit different.

There are many independent businesses in Newport city centre - including at Market Arcade (which has been undergoing an ambitious redevelopment for the past few years) and Newport Arcade.

Wanting a break from our lifestyle reporter singing Christmas songs (in October) we sent her to speak to traders in both arcades about the importance of shop local.

As previously reported, Market Arcade - which was built in 1869 - has been part of an ambitious restoration project using National Lottery Heritage funding.

While some businesses have left Market Arcade or moved elsewhere in the city (including Newport Arcade) Claudio's [barber] and Kev's Lucky Seven Tattoo have remained loyal to the arcade while work has been carried out.

Artist Justin Brown will be operating from elsewhere during the festive period as further restoration works are scheduled at the arcade during November.

Justin Brown was formerly a perspective artist for architects in Newport and Cardiff but was made redundant in 2019 when his employer went into liquidation. He now sells his paintings of architecture in Newport - as prints, in frames, and even in books.

“Christmas is important so I will have a shop at The Port in Friars Walk,” explained the artist whose lived in Newport since 1969.

“I’ve been sketching and painting all my life but the majority of my prints are from the last couple of years.”

The Port will house numerous independent traders during the festive seasons - based at Friars Walk it will reopen from November 23 to December 23. More information about this will be published in due course.

When The Port reopens in November people will be able to support Mr Brown and other local traders.

“In general people should shop local because it’s good to support those near you,” said Mr Brown.

“Things from far and wide are often corporate.

"In Newport it’s important to shop local because people need the trade and it’s getting more desperate."

He added that his work focuses on Newport so is "unlikely to sell outside the city" and - although he has an online presence - people buy the artwork "more readily" when they see it in real life.

You can check out Mr Brown’s artwork at https://sites.google.com/view/newportartistjb2

Although Market Arcade is a little quiet while restoration works continue, Newport Arcade has become a hotspot for independent traders offering an array of goods and services.

The Victorian arcade has plenty of places to get quirky gifts (plus Pot Café and Arcadia Coffee House if you fancy a cuppa or a bite to eat).

For music fans there’s Kriminal Records. The record store has been established in Newport for many decades – it was based in Market Arcade and before that at Newport Market.

Dean Beddis owns Kriminal Records and is a strong supporter of shop local.

“Shopping locally supports local ordinary working class people,” said Mr Beddis.

“Money spent at an independent business goes into people’s pockets to support their families and gets spent within the local economy.

“Independents don’t have shareholders or escape plans.”

He added that local shops often offer more individuality than corporations - adding that they also offer "warmth and community" with many people coming in for a chat or for local information such as upcoming gigs, pub recommendations, and more.

“We are an independent network who look out for each other because we care,” continued Mr Beddis.

“When we smile and say ‘have a nice day’ we mean it – you don’t go to big supermarkets to have a chat.”

Another unit based at the historic arcade is Newport Arcade Collective which houses a “collection" of small independent businesses including Sharon McKinley Designs, Chupacabra Taxidermy, and Arcadia.

The shop is choc block with weird and wonderful gifts including crystals, plants, taxidermy, jewellery, antiques and more.

Elliott Pulman, of Chupacabra Taxidermy, said: “It’s important to support each other and when you shop local the money goes back into the local economy, which is good for the community.

“We are really happy to be here – we were at The Port which was a good opportunity and now [at Newport Arcade] we have a nice little home full of indies.”

You can find Newport Arcade Collective on Facebook here.

Another great gift shop in Newport Arcade is Heart of the Home – it was opened in 2019 by Lesley Skiffington and it sells a range of cookware, homeware, and gifts.

When asked why people should shop local, she replied: “It helps keep people’s businesses afloat.

“Often people say there’s no shops in Newport so we need to support the ones that we’ve got.”

She added that Newport Arcade was “buzzing” during Newport Food Festival [2023], suggesting that hosting more events like that could further boost the city centre.

Other shops at Newport Arcade includes Freestyle with plenty of skating gear and plant shop Nettle & Bark – although the latter will soon be moving to Beechwood Park.

You can follow Newport Arcade on Facebook at: facebook.com/NewportVictorianArcade/

People can also support independent business at Newport Market this Christmas – retail units currently based at the market include:

City Treasures (formerly Times Past);

Pure Pets (pet items shop);

Dorothy Seed (florist);

Sugar (sweet shop);

Friendly Neighbourhood Comics (comic shop);

Kash Crafts (ethical fair-trade Kashmiri accessories, items, jewellery, etc);

Newport Trading Cards (trading cards and accessories);

Fotosandra Photography (family and landscape photography).

There's plenty of food options based at Newport Market too for those hoping to make a day of it. You can find out more at newport-market.co.uk

This feature focuses on independent traders based at Newport Arcade and Market Arcade. We will be featuring local traders in other parts of the city in future.