Whether you have a taste for all things scary or prefer something more mellow, Cadw’s autumn-themed activities have got you and your family covered.

With events at well-known locations such as Caerphilly Castle, Blaenavon Ironworks and Raglan Castle, there's no better way to create lasting memories this spooky season.

Here are just some of the events you can still look forward to:

Haunted History, and Folklore Evening Tour (Blaenavon Ironworks)

Blaenavon Ironworks is hosting haunted history events

A twilight evening tour at Blaenavon Ironworks, Wales’ industrial giant, will lead you deep into the heart of Welsh legends and the local mysteries. Visitors will be immersed in the spooky tales, rich myths, and historic folklore of Blaenavon and Blaenau Gwent. Conclude your adventure at the World Heritage Site with a comforting hot drink and a delightful Welsh cake (to help stop the nightmares…).

Visitors are advised to arrive 15 minutes before the event starts, bring a small pocket torch, wet gear and sturdy shoes.

Event info: Sunday, October 29, 7pm to 9.30pm

Dark Fairy Tale Weekend (Raglan Castle)

Raglan Castle is holding a dark fairy tale weekend

Some scary characters are making themselves at home for the spooky season at Raglan Castle. Meet (or run away from) a collection of villains from the fantasy realm, as darkness settles over Raglan’s unmistakable silhouette. This fairy tale weekend gone wrong will soon be everyone’s favourite scary story.

Event info: Sunday October 29 11am to 3pm

Caerphilly’s Halloween Evenings (Caerphilly Castle)

Take the night off from looking after your own little terrors to explore the perimeters of Caerphilly Castle, Wales’ mighty medieval fortress, and be entertained by terrifying tales of ghosts, spirits and more. The castle becomes spooky in the dark, so it’s best to bring a torch to ward off anything sinister lurking in the shadows. Booking is required for these events.

Event info: Monday October 30 6pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Spooky Halloween Week (Blaenavon Ironworks)

Get into the spooky mood at Blaenavon Ironworks this half term Halloween week, by joining the mystifying trail and listening to some scary storytelling. The Good Welsh Witch will make a rare appearance to share her spooky stories and Welsh legends for families, and visitors can search for prizes amongst the Ironworks’ themed cottages for a sweet reward.

Event info: Saturday October 28 to Friday November 3, 11am to 4pm

Mini Pumpkin Decorating (Chepstow Castle)

Chepstow Castle is a great location for pumpkin decorating

This spooky season, you’re invited to put your creative skills to the test at Chepstow Castle. After collecting mini pumpkins from the mysterious castle prison, visitors can bring them to the decoration station and create their very own masterpiece. Adults – don’t worry about pumpkin stains haunting you at home, there’s no carving here – just felt pens and stickers!

Event info: Until Tuesday October 31, 10am to 3pm

Pumpkin Trail (Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths)

On trail of pumpkins at Caerleon Roman Baths

This Halloween, explore Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, the archeological ruins of the Legionary Fortress of Isca Augusta, by finding pumpkins hidden around the Baths. Once brave adventurers have discovered all the pumpkins on the trail, there’s a secret treat to reward their detective skills.

Event info: Monday October 30 and Tuesday October 31, 10am to 4pm

We Love Wildlife (Raglan Castle)

Away from the spine-tingling Halloween activities, you can re-connect with wildlife this autumn at Raglan Castle. Listen to local wildlife groups and charities talk about some of Raglan’s favourite animal pals and how we can help wildlife during the winter. There’s also a Gnome Trail for mini eco warriors, treats to feed our favourite feathered friends and more autumn activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Event info: Wednesday November 1, 11am – 3pm

For more event details and booking information, and to find more events near you, visit cadw.gov.wales.