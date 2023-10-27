He has been referred to Youth Offending Services.

The boy, who cannot be named, spat on a constable then kicked another constable while being arrested.

Gwent Police warned these kinds of assaults will not be tolerated.

A spokesperson for the police said: "A 15-year-old boy from Caldicot has been referred to the Youth Offending Service for assaulting two police constables.

"PC2712 was initially spat on by the boy, who then kicked PC2661, while under arrest.

"Assaulting emergency workers will not be tolerated.