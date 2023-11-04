A SELECTION of pictures from our archive showing how we celebrated Hallowe'en at around the turn of the millennium. 

Lee Whittaker, Jon Howells, manager Jim Cornwall, Steve Jones and Steve Maynard. Jim Cornwall, manager of the popular Blinkin Owl in Cwmbran, is the first to admit he’s always been a bit of a cynic when it comes to things that may or may not go bump in the night, so it came as quite a surprise to regulars when he announced that he is to hold a Hallowe’en ghost watching vigil in the pub’s cellar on the night of the 31st

Catherine Doherty and Rhiannon Kieft get into the Hallowe'en spirit behind the bar at The Hanbury Arms

Three-year-old Cerys Bradbrook with mum Kate from New Inn at the Hallowe'en carnival in Pontypool in 2003

Berryhill Fruit Farm nursery manager Pete Clatworthy grades the pumpkins from the field ready for Hallowe'en in 2006

Jonathan Hook, 11; Lauren Hook, eight; and Sophie Neal, six, get ready for the Hallowe'en family disco for the Memo and Fright Night for Cystic Fibrosis, pictured at the Memo in Newbridge in 2007

PCSO Joseph Little watches preparations for Hallowe'en at Pontnewynydd playground in 2007 with (L-R) Adam Gauntlett, 13; Gem Lewis, 14; and Claire Kennedy, 22

 

PC Probert from Bettws Police Station speaks to Spar shop assistant Cheryl Lixton about the annual anti-social behaviour campaign banning children from buying flour and eggs in 2009

 

Harry Felton with his Hallowe'en mask he made at a 'Spooky' fun arts workshop at Pontypool Museum in 2010

Hallowe'en pumpkins at Ian Hitchings traditional butchers in Pontypool Market in 2011. Lexy Rogers, pictured, an assistant, carved and decorated the pumpkins

Carrie Davies, two, of Chepstow, creating a star decoration at a Hallowe'en children's craft workshop day at The Old Station in Tintern in 2011

 

Creativity times with autumn colours for these three sisters and their mum at the Chepstow Museum’s craft workshop with a Hallowe’en theme in 2011. From the left: Ella Ross, Maya Ross, Dominique Ross, mum; and Keira Ross. They are from Bulwark. The craft event was held at The Drill Hall in Lower Chepstow

Emily Page, five, and the paper black cat she created at the Chepstow Museum's craft workshop with a Hallowe'en theme in 2011. The craft event was held at The Drill Hall in Lower Chepstow