MEET the bride and ghoul - who tied the knot at a Hallowe'en-themed wedding in front of witches, vampires and zombies today.

The groom, Michael Jenkins, known as Jinx and Catherine Page, known as Cat, tied the knot at Pontypool Register Office, then followed a reception at the Pilcs Sports Social Club, Pontypool.

Mr Jenkins, age 41, and his best man, Roy Mills, donned corpse outfits and arrived in a hearse, while the bride wore a red wedding dress and veil.

All of the guests also joined in the spirit of the day by wearing an assortment of Halloween outfits including a jester, pumpkin and Dracula.

Guests Sam and Steve Lowery, who came dressed as zombies, said: "We first found out about the theme when we received the invitation, and we both thought excellent."

Friend of the bride Joanne Kear added: "She's always been wonderfully eccentric, so it's not surprising at all. It's fantastic, they are so well suited."

The pair met 12 years ago after being set up on a blind date by Mrs Lowery.

A year ago the couple started a business, Jinx Inx Tattoo Studio, in Cwmbran, where Mr Jenkins works as the tattooist and Miss Page works as a receptionist.

Mr Jenkins' mum Kay said: "They have been planning the wedding since Christmas, and he was very excited about the idea of arriving in a hearse, so it's not surprising at all that this is their theme."

Miss Page walked down the aisle to The Monster Mash before taking her vows.

Her mum and dad, Janet and Dennis described the day as simply fantastic.

Best man, Mr Mills, who travelled from his home in Holland for the occasion, added: "I have known Jinx since we were youngsters and we always said we would never get married, so its surprising.

"But Cat planned the whole day so it's credit to her."