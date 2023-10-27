Jhaid Uddin, 24, was left with life-threatening injuries after he was savagely attacked by Ahmed Moshen as he left Starburst on Newport’s High Street.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the stabbing at around 3.40am on Sunday, April 23 was motivated by “revenge”.

Convicted drug dealer Moshen, 25, had cycled to the amusement arcade armed with a large knife which has never been recovered despite “extensive searches” by the police.

Andrew Jones, prosecuting, played CCTV footage capturing the horrifying incident.

MORE NEWS: Wales rugby international accused of assaulting boy

He said: “It shows the ferocity of the attack.

“The defendant was waiting outside the amusement arcade and pounced on the victim.

“Mr Uddin suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed four times by the defendant who then rode off on his bike.

“Miraculously, the victim walked to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment before he was transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for urgent treatment.

“Revenge played some part in this.”

Mr Uddin had been stabbed twice in the chest, once in the stomach and his left lung had been punctured.

He was in the intensive care unit where he needed blood and plasma transfusions.

Moshen, of Alexandra Road, Newport pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a knife in public.

The court heard the sentencing range for his offending was between six and 10 years.

Mr Jones said the defendant has two drug trafficking convictions.

He was locked up in 2018 for dealing heroin and cocaine and again three years later.

Harry Baker representing Moshen said his client has no previous convictions for violence.

He asked the court to take into account the defendant’s young age.

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence to Monday.

Moshen was remanded in custody.