Kevin Davies, 39, from Blaenavon punched Michael Barraclough twice in the face on St Mary Street in Cardiff at 4.30am in the morning.

The defendant, a doorman at For Your Eyes Only, assaulted his victim after he’d been to see singer Sheeran in concert with his girlfriend at the Principality Stadium.

Davies was convicted by a jury by a majority verdict of 10-2 of causing grievous bodily harm following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and told the police he hit Mr Barraclough in self-defence as part of a “pre-emptive strike”.

The defendant said he had stepped in to protect the complainant’s then girlfriend Karina Tufft after claiming the victim was being “aggressive” to her.

Jurors were told the couple had argued while walking down St Mary Street while looking for food after going out drinking in Cardiff city centre following the gig.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, played CCTV footage of the incident, which took place near Taco Bell at around 4.30am on May 29, 2022.

He told the jury: “It shows the defendant approaching the complainant and delivering a blindside punch to the right side of his face.

“That punch immediately and forcefully sends the complainant to the floor.

“But that wasn't the end of the incident.

“As the complainant makes his way to his feet, he walks towards the defendant pointing at him, as you may think understandable as he had just been punched out of the blue by someone.

“At this point the defendant grabbed the complainant’s T-shirt close to his collar with both fists and swung him around and he delivered another forceful punch, this time to the left side of the complainant's face.

“The complainant was again floored by this.”

Mr Gobir asked Mr Barraclough: “Had you done anything to provoke the doorman?”

The complainant told the jury: “I wouldn’t know him from Adam.

“I think he went steaming in and knocked me out cold.

“In my eyes it was an unprovoked attack.”

Mr Barraclough admitted he was “very intoxicated”.

Prosecution witness Miss Tufft told jurors her then boyfriend was “shouting in her face” before he was struck by Davies.

She said after Mr Barraclough was hit she went up to another doorman: “I asked the bouncer, ‘What the f*** was that all about?’ “It came out of nowhere. It was unnecessary. I was so shocked.”

Davies gave a prepared statement to the police following his arrest.

Mr Gobir told the jury: “He said he saw the complainant being verbally aggressive and acting threatening towards a female and that the female looked scared.

“Due to the behaviour of the complainant, he approached him to push him away.

“He said he didn't intend to push him to the floor.

“The defendant said the complainant then challenged him to a fight.

“He then states that he struck the complainant with a pre-emptive strike in self-defence as it was the only thing he could do to protect himself.”

Davies, of Ty Mynydd Close, is due to be sentenced on November 24 and he was granted conditional bail.