- A series of 'go-slow' protests are under way today in opposition to the 20mph default speed limit in Wales.
- The events are part of what campaigners are calling 'National Convoy Day' and are linked to opposition to London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.
- The protests will affect some main roads in Wales with 'go-slow' convoys driving along the A55, A483 and M4.
- Locally campaigners set off from Magor Services before 11am today, heading along the M4 towards Cardiff.
