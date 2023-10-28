Live

Go Slow on M4 in protest over 20mph limits in Wales

20mph in Wales
Politics
Traffic
Transport
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A series of 'go-slow' protests are under way today in opposition to the 20mph default speed limit in Wales.
  • The events are part of what campaigners are calling 'National Convoy Day' and are linked to opposition to London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.
  • The protests will affect some main roads in Wales with 'go-slow' convoys driving along the A55, A483 and M4.
  • Locally campaigners set off from Magor Services before 11am today, heading along the M4 towards Cardiff.

