The Unicorn, a once-derelict building has been transformed into a country style pub by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, with 20 new jobs being created.

The pub near Cardiff Gate Retail Park reopened on 26 October at 12pm much to the anticipation of eager locals.

The Unicorn pub near Cardiff Gate Retail Park (Image: Star Pubs & Bars)

New licensee, Gemma Morgan said ‘the majority of the team come from the local area which will help give the pub a great community feel.’

Mrs Morgan, who has a wealth of pub experience, will be supported by her husband Gavin and daughter Ella who will be front of house supervisor.

Mrs Morgan said: “I’ve been helping out in my parents’ pubs since I was 15, so hospitality is in my blood. I’ve always wanted to run my own pub, but the time wasn’t right as I was bringing up my family.

“My plan is for The Unicorn to become the beating heart of the community and to support local businesses and charities. We want it to be the life and soul of the area; a safe, friendly place for everyone to come together.

New licensee, Gemma Morgan pouring a pint (Image: Star Pubs & Bars)

“We’ll show live sports in the bar and, once we’re established, we will start a Sunday evening quiz. Our weekly live entertainment will kick off in December to get people in the festive mood. I’ve already booked bands and acoustic singers. We’ll also be hosting two ‘Breakfast with Santa’ events on December 9 and 16 for young children.

The Unicorn’s major makeover includes a garden room with sharing tables and chef’s table for dining, with bi-fold doors onto the terrace, a lounge/dining area and a relaxed locals’ bar.

The Unicorn near Cardiff Gate Retail Park reopened on 26 October at 12pm (Image: Star Pubs & Bars)

Outside there’s a choice of seating on the new terrace in timber booths or at high tables as well as picnic benches and parasols at the front.

The menu consists of traditional pub favourites and there will be a special menu for children.

Drinks include cocktails and a wide selection of premium wines, spirits, and beers as well as cask and craft ales and Heineken 0.0 and all-day barista style coffee.

Tim Galligan, operations director for Star Pubs & Bars: “We are delighted to have brought The Unicorn back to life – it’s now a stunning pub inside and out.

The Unicorn received a £1.4m transformation (Image: Star Pubs & Bars)

"With so much housing on its doorstep, local offices and a retail park, and a lack of quality pubs in the vicinity, the area is crying out for a pub like The Unicorn, which will offer something for everyone. With so many local residents I am particularly excited about the role our pub can play in bringing the community together.

“With her local background, Gemma is the ideal person to run The Unicorn. She’s passionate about pubs, about delivering great service and about making it a focal point of the community. We wish her, her team and the community many happy years ahead.

“The Unicorn brings the investment that we have made in Wales in the last three years to over £4 million and demonstrates our commitment to the Welsh economy.”