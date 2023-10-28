The crash took place in the early hours of this morning on the A38. One person has possible life-threatening injuries and three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The A38 was closed between the two airport roundabouts shortly after midnight today, October 28.

The road reopened at around 9:50am this morning, however Bristol Airport warned that delays are expected throughout the rest of the day and customers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information.

The airport flies around 8 million passengers each year and is popular with holidaymakers from Gwent.

Numerous flights are delayed this afternoon and evening, but no flights have been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to leave extra time if travelling to the airport today.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward following this morning's crash.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A38 this morning (28 Oct).

“One person has possible life-threatening injuries and three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. If you saw anything, call 101 ref 5223263357.”