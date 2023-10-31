AARON BRINKWORTH, 20, of Magnolia Close, Chepstow was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Bulwark Road on April 12.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JACK CARR, 28, of Phillip Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance and without a licence on Milton Hill, Llanwern on July 15.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

CARINA KING, 43, of Dewberry Grove, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on April 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

RYAN DAVIES, 41, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £1,329 in fines, costs and compensation after he was found guilty following a trial of two counts of assault by beating, causing criminal damage to a CCTV camera, a Ring doorbell and a front door and threatening to damage property on June 18.

ADAM DAVIES, 37, of Bryn Dolwen, Bedwas, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Bedwas Road on May 30.

He was fined £425 and must pay a £170 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE BAYLEY, 53, of Prospect Place, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva on April 22.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GARY ALMOND FLEMING, 61, of Loftus Grove, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TABREZ ULLAH, 38, of High Cross Lane, Newport was fined £153 and must pay £85 costs after pleading guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on July 8.