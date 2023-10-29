Natural Resources Wales has issued a red flood alert at the Wye Estuary at Chepstow and the Wye Estuary near Tintern.

The high tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.6 metres at 7:22pm today and the high tide at Chepstow will be 25 minutes later than at Newport.

A high tide at Newport was spotted looking alarmingly high reaching a level of 7.6 metres at 7:03am this morning.

An orange flood alert has also been issued Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire county council are monitoring high tides due at Tintern today and over the course of the next couple of days.

The council has warned there is a possibility that the A466 through Tintern could be closed for short periods at these approximate dates and times:

Sunday October 29: Between 8pm and 8:30pm

Monday October 30: Between 8:15am and 8:30am

Monday October 30: Between 8:30pm and 9pm

The north end closure would be at Trelleck Road junction and south end closure would be Royal George junction.

The closure times are estimated based on the forecasted tide times. Natural Resources Wales are monitoring the situation and issuing flood warning when necessary.

Light patches of rain are forecasted for Gwent today, according to the Met Office.