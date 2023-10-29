Live

A472 Pontypool closed in both directions due to fallen tree

Emergency
Traffic
Pontypool
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The A472, Pontypool is currently closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.
  • The police is advising the public to avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos