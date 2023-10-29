From rickety old manors to the oldest pub in Wales which is riddled with haunting felons.

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts or ghouls these places may send a shiver down your spine and maybe refrain from planning your visit during a full moon, you never know what might happen.

The most haunted houses in Gwent, according to Compare my Move:

Llancaiach Fawr Manor House

Llancaiach Fawr manor house located in Nelson, Caerphilly is known as one of the most haunted houses in Great Britain and is a popular tourist attraction for people who are interested in the paranormal.

The manor was thought to have been built around 1530 and has been the scene of multiple ghostly occurrences, from both staff at the manor house and visitors.

Two children are the most the most prominent ghosts that haunt the manor house. These children have been heard giggling and playing throughout the house on many occasions and have even played tricks and pranks on members of the staff and the public.

Staff members have reported feeling children tugging on their costumes, and on one occasion, a visitor was stunned when he placed his hand on the staircase banister and felt a cold, small hand on top of his.

Staff and guests have regularly heard voices talking one room ahead of the visitors, and when inspected, the voices change to the next room to always be one room ahead.

The number and frequency of ghostly goings on leave Llancaiach Fawr Manor House as one of the most haunted houses in Wales.

The manor was commended in the UK Heritage Awards in 2018 which recognises the finest historic houses, gardens, museums and heritage sites in the UK.

The Skirrid Inn pub

The Skirrid Mountain Inn, located in Abergavenny, has been named the fourth most haunted place in the entire world by Time Out.

Named after the mountain that overlooks it, is thought to be the oldest public house in Wales. The pub dates all the way back to 1110 and has a dark past that makes it a hotbed for paranormal activity.

The Skirrid Inn pub (Image: Stock photo)

The Skirrid Inn wasn’t always an inn until 1640 the public house was used as a courtroom and records show that 182 people were hanged in the building from the wooden beam above the famous staircase.

In one spooky encounter a former landlady was trying to sell the pub, she was hounded by haunting activities especially during viewings of the property. In one case glasses were thrown around the kitchen and smashed and another case saw an elderly man place his false teeth on the nightstand before bed, and when he woke up, the teeth were snapped in half on the other side of the room.

There have also been reports of people falling to their knees with their hands clasped around their throats in the pub. They would later say that they felt rope being tied around their necks.

Tredegar House:

This magnificent mansion just off J28 on the M4 in Newport has a history of witchcraft and the macabre.

Tredegar House (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

There have been numerous reports of spooky sightings including ghostly figures sitting in the outdoor sunken garden and a cleaner in the big house reported regularly seeing a grey-clad nun at the top of the stairs.

Manu people have spotted parades of nuns marching through what is now the inner courtyard of The Brewhouse.

Shire Hall, Monmouth

Originally built as a Court of Assizes and Quarter Sessions in 1724, the Shire Hall in Monmouth saw many people held in the dirty, dark and disgusting cells awaiting news of their fate.

The Monmouthshire Chartists who were accused of high treason in after insurrection in Newport were held at the Hall.

Caldicot Castle, Caldicot

Built in 1086 the Grade I Listed castle is said to be have been home to Ladies in Grey and Brown Monks for centuries.

Caldicot Castle (Image: Catherine Mayo)

The medieval castle often holds ghost tours to see the grey ladies walking the grounds, whilst the monks can often be seen and heard chanting.