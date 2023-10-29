The peaceful protest led by the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign took place on Saturday at midday in Newport city centre outside the historic Westgate Hotel.

The protestors waved Palestinian flags, chanted slogans including ‘free Palestine’ and called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Signs also called to ‘end Israeli apartheid’ "stop the genocide" and ‘choose love.’

Shabnaz Bibi, who took part in the march, said: “There was over 1,000 people at this peaceful Free Palestine protest.

"The march started from the city centre, and we walked through the town centre to the other side of town. Everyone who attended was if all colours and race as it was to show support to the Palestine people as humanity.”

Speeches were made by a range of protesters demanding an end to the ceasefire showing their solidarity with Palestine.

A small number of police officers attended the peaceful rally but kept a respectful difference.

Israel has expanded its strikes, three weeks after Hamas launched an attack that killed 1,400 people whilst 229 people were kidnapped as hostages.

Marches took place across Europe on Saturday including in Cardiff, London and Manchester.

Last week, October 18 tens of people braved the bad weather in Newport city centre to protest the war in the middle east.

