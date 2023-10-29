A march against the 20mph is reportedly due to be held in a matter of weeks on Saturday November 18 in Cardiff.

On Sunday, September 17, Wales became the first nation in the UK to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph.

A poster advertising the march features a 20mph sign which has been graffitied.

Poster advertising the 20mph march (Image: Orville Jones)

The march is due to start at 1pm at Cardiff Central Railway Station. Campaigners will then make their way to the Senedd at 2pm.

The poster encourages people taking part in the march to bring signs and banners.

This news comes just a day after a day after hundreds of people turned up to ‘go slow’ protests across Wales yesterday, October 28 against the 20mph speed limits. The events were part of what campaigners were calling 'National Convoy Day' and are linked to opposition to London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Locally around 100 campaigners met at Magor Services at 10am today before setting off at 10:30am along the M4 towards Cardiff with a police escort. The protest reached its conclusion at The Red Dragon Centre down Cardiff Bay where some protestors gathered outside the Senedd.

The 20mph speed limit has been a hot topic across Wales since the Welsh Government passed the law in July 2022.

The petition to reverse the switch to 20mph has become the most-signed petition in Senedd history.