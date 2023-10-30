Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Jasper Christopher Blakemore was born on September 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 11oz. He is the first child of Faye Lauren Smith and Ethan Blakemore, of Newport.

Hunter Lee Gareth Lloyd was born on March 3, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 15oz. His parents are Kayleigh Rapps and Daniel Lloyd, of Bargoed.

Reggie-Rae Mark Scott Landsey was born nine days early on September 21, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz. He is the first child of Shannon Challenger and Jack Landsey, of Nantyglo.

Imogen Inioluwa Awe was born on September 30, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 5oz. She is the first child of Awe Oluwaseun and Oyinlade Idowu Faith, of Newport.

Oscar Richard James Davies was born six weeks early on September 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 4oz. Her parents are Lily Evans and & Liam Davies, of Newport. He spent eight days in NICU but is now home and thriving.