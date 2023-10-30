As previously reported, a red flood alert was issued yesterday (October 29) by Natural Resources Wales covering the Wye Estuary at Chepstow and the Wye Estuary near Tintern.

Monmouthshire County Council previously warned of the possibility of closures on the A466 through Tintern for “short periods” today (October 30).

However, the road remains open – at the time of this article’s publication – and the flood alert has gone down to a less severe level.

There is the possibility of a closure on the A466 – between Trelleck Road junction and Royal George junction – from around 8.30pm to 9pm tonight. Natural Resources Wales continues to monitor the situation.

The amber flood alert also remains in place at Usk Estuary in Newport, with flood alerts and warnings also in place for areas of Wales outside the Gwent region.

According to MetOffice it is likely to rain in Monmouthshire until around lunchtime - in Newport heavy rain is predicted followed by a cloudy lunchtime.