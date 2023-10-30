South Wales Argus Camera Club members managed to take some impressive pictures of the full moon and partial eclipse over Gwent at the weekend.
A partial lunar eclipse took place on Saturday, October 28, with the moon partially obscured by the Earth's own shadow.
In the UK it began at 8:35pm, reaching the maximum extent at 9:14pm and returning to normal by 9:52pm.
It was a cloudy night but there were some moments of gaps in the cloud and it was a sharp night.
As well as a partial eclipse there was a full moon. The October full moon is called the hunter's moon.
The hunter's moon is the first full moon after the harvest moon and usually happens in October.
It was not a supermoon this year but many people noticed the sky was particularly bright and took the opportunity to get some great photographs.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. It's a great way to share your pictures with a like-minded community as well as get the chance to see your work featured in the Argus. Why not join them?
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here