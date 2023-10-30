A partial lunar eclipse took place on Saturday, October 28, with the moon partially obscured by the Earth's own shadow.

In the UK it began at 8:35pm, reaching the maximum extent at 9:14pm and returning to normal by 9:52pm.

It was a cloudy night but there were some moments of gaps in the cloud and it was a sharp night.

John Carey captured the partial eclipse over Newport and shared it in the South Wales Argus Camera Club

As well as a partial eclipse there was a full moon. The October full moon is called the hunter's moon.

The hunter's moon is the first full moon after the harvest moon and usually happens in October.

The moon over Newport, taken by Dawn Henson, South Wales Argus Camera Club

It was not a supermoon this year but many people noticed the sky was particularly bright and took the opportunity to get some great photographs.

A beautiful moon over Caerleon taken by Lindsay Williams, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The moon over Cwmbran, by Nicky Deacon, South Wales Argus Camera Club

