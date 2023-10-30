As previously reported, police are on the hunt for 70-year-old Richard Scatchard – of Blenheim Road in Minehead – as they wish to speak to him in connection to an ongoing murder inquiry.

Gwent Police have now shared the appeal from Avon and Somerset Police adding that he has links to Gwent.

Scatchard is wanted on recall to prison and considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with.

Gwent Police warn:

“Do not approach him if you see him but call 999 immediately.”

According to Avon and Somerset Police it’s believed Scatchard could be using a distinctive electric bicycle – a grey Gepida Alboin Curve which has a pink front tyre rim, flowers on the rim of the rear tyre and green and yellow electrical tape around the handlebars.

Scatchard is white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of average build with short grey hair. He speaks with a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be called Richard Dunlop.

Detective Chief Inspector at Avon and Somerset Police, Jess Aston, said: “As our inquiry has progressed, we have become less worried about his welfare and far more concerned about the danger he presents to other people.

“His previous behaviour, along with information we have gathered since his disappearance, makes us anxious that he may have formed a new relationship with one or more women and that he presents a serious risk to their safety.

“Scatchard is a prolific user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

“We’re using a wide range of resources and tactics to try and locate him.”

If you see Scatchard, do not approach, instead phone 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223251706.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223251706, or complete our online appeals form.