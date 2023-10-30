Her Honour Judge Lloyd-Clarke looked upon Ahmed Moshen’s crimes with the highest severity she could.

On April 23, Moshen, 25, cycled to Starburst Amusement Arcade, Newport, where he stabbed Jhaid Uddin, 24, outside the arcade 11 times.

Moshen’s attack left Mr Uddin with severe injuries including damage to his pancreas and having to live with an abdominal drainage bag for months after the attack.

While a 15 per cent reduction was given to Moshen’s sentence for early guilty plea, it was a long and convoluted process for Moshen to admit the horrific crime he committed.

Initially, Mr Uddin would not co-operate with authorities on the investigation. Moshen’s defence called for the case to be dismissed because of this.

Eventually, Mr Uddin gave evidence when he was summoned to magistrates court on August 4.

Two weeks before the trial, on September 27, Moshen pleaded guilty to committing GBH with intent and being in possession of a bladed article – a large kitchen knife that has never been recovered in the attack.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke described Moshen's plea as given on conditions rather than being whole-hearted.

Moshen, a danger to the public (Image: Gwent Police)

Mr Uddin suffered horrific injuries including two stab wounds to the left side of his chest, and injuries to his abdomen, pancreas and diaphragm.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said Moshen posed serious "psychological" and "physical harm" to others with this attack a reaction to what Moshen thought was a “trivial matter”.

“If this is how you react to trivial matters it is concerning how you will react to something more serious in the future,” said Judge Lloyd-Clarke.

Gwent Police detectives investigating the stabbing outside the Starburst amusement arcade on Newport’s High Street (Image: Newsquest)

She went on to say: “You believe using physical violence is a way to resolve conflict.

“You are someone who does not back down from conflict and who has an entrenched offending lifestyle.”

Moshen’s previous convictions include two drug trafficking convictions.

He was locked up in 2018 for dealing heroin and cocaine and again three years later.

Moshen, of the city’s Alexandra Road, was sentenced to 11 years six months in prison.