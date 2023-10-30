Over a million tests have been distributed to 14,000 stores across the UK who will begin selling the products from Monday.

The tests are being provided by UK-based home testing kit firm Newfoundland Diagnostics, who said the number of tests being distributed should account for 30% of the UK's needs.

At-home Strep A tests to be sold in Tesco and pharmacies across the UK

The selling of tests in Tesco's and pharmacies has become necessary after a surge in Strep A infections last winter led to antibiotic shortages across the UK.

Strep A tests are now available from Tesco and other stores in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

Infections caused by Strep A - or Group A Streptococcus (GAS) - include:

Impetigo (a skin infection)

Scarlet fever

Strep throa

The vast majority of infections are relatively mild, but the bacteria can also cause iGas, a life-threatening infection in which the bacteria invades parts of the body such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Last winter, there was a spate of deaths in children caused by iGas.

GPs were under pressure to prescribe antibiotics to concerned parents and a shortage of tests and lengthy waits for results saw doctors hand out prescriptions on a precautionary basis, which compounded issues with medicine supplies, according to Newfoundland.

Unprecedented demand also led to price gouging for Strep A rapid tests, with some pharmacies said to have been charging close to £20 per pack.

Co-founder of Newfoundland, Frederick Manduca, said: “We saw first-hand the devastating affect Strep A had on our community last year, so we wanted to make sure we could be part of solving the problem for any outbreaks coming up to winter 2023.

“We are confident that we have more than enough to supply to ensure people across the UK can access affordable at-home Strep A rapid tests easily.”

There will be more than a million Strep A tests distributed to stores across the UK by Newfoundland. (Image: PA)

Where will the Strep A tests be available?





The Strep A test kits from Newfoundland are available in-store at Tesco's across the UK as well as online.

They will also be available in independent pharmacies, Boots and Superdrug stores.

Newfoundland - which was launched during the pandemic to distribute Covid lateral flow tests - has also struck a deal with Tesco to provide the supermarket giant with tests for Covid, flu and a range of conditions (including iron and vitamin D deficiencies, thyroid function, menopause and male fertility, and urinary tract infections).

How do the Strep A tests work?





Test results from the Strep A at-home test are 97.9% accurate and come through within five minutes. (Image: PA)

The rapid tests are done through a throat swap, providing results within five minutes, with 97.9% accuracy.

Mr Manduca said he hopes affordable at-home testing will help alleviate pressure on doctors.