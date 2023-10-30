‘Port Electro was established in Newport in 2017 – the indie/electro club nights are regularly held and raise funds for various charities.

The next 'Port Electro is a Hallowe’en special and will include live music by special guest band Head Noise which is an “oddball/angular electropunk band from South Wales”. This will be the band’s last gig of 2023.

Sharing news of the event on Facebook, Head Noise posted: “We’ve been working very hard on album number two the past year and we wanted to give Metric Squid [album] a final fun send off at the best 80s new wave club night on the planet!

“We have plenty of wacky surprises planned and seeing as it’s a Hallowe’en themed gig, you bet yer’ bottom dollar that we’ll be dressing up appropriately for it.”

You can find out more about Head Noise here.

As usual the club night will take place at The Stow Hill Rooms which are based upstairs at The Pen and Wig on (you guessed it) Stow Hill – the venue is included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.

The fangtastic fun will take place on Friday, November 3, from 7.30pm to 1am.

Ian Bode, who helps organise ‘Port Electro, said: “The night is in support of Alzheimer’s Society which was requested by someone who comes to our ‘Port Electro nights.”

Tickets for the Hallowe’en 2023 ‘Port Electro at Stow Hill Rooms will be £5 on the door, with funds raised to be donated to Alzheimer’s Society.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK's leading dementia research charity and is working to revolutionise the way dementia is treated, diagnosed, and prevented. You can find out more about the charity here.

‘Port Electro has a Facebook group you can join here or you can follow their Facebook page here.