A MAN has appeared in court accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend after a car crashed into a tree on a mountain road.
Liam Skym, 27, has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Caerphilly at around 9.50am last week on Wednesday, October 25.
He also faces allegations of dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, aggravated vehicle taking of a Ford Focus and breaching a restraining order.
Skym, of no fixed abode, Energlyn, Caerphilly was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He is due to appear before the crown court on November 24.
The defendant was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Robert Reid.
