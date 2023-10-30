Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on Mountain Road in Thornhill, Caerphilly, with a person hospitalised.

Welsh Ambulance Service were contacted at around 5.46am following the crash on the A469 and alerted Gwent Police of the incident.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent one emergency ambulance and one duty operational manager to the scene where we were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

“We conveyed one patient to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

Patient confidentiality means that the identity of the person involved in the crash will not be released.

Gwent Police added that they were notified of the incident just before 6am – a road closure was in place while the incident was dealt with but it has now reopened.