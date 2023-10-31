Ian Heppenstall was out for a swim in Porthcawl on Sunday, October 8, before a powerful current swept him away from the shore.

After fighting to escape the current, he became exhausted and stranded before remembering the charity's lifesaving advice of "float to live" and used this to save energy.

He said: “It was like being in a washing machine and having a small car dropped on my head every few minutes.

“I managed to get out of the rip current, but it took all my energy to escape, I was shattered with nothing left in me. Then I went into float mode.”

Mr Heppenstall then lay on his back with his ears submerged, relaxing, and trying to breathe normally, moving his arms to stay afloat, knowing that if he didn't, he would drown.

He added: “It took all my energy to float; I couldn’t even wave my arms and used the last of my energy to shout for help.

“If I hadn’t known how to float, I wouldn’t have survived. I felt so sorry for my wife and son, they couldn’t do anything for me, I was thinking of them more than myself in that moment.”

Now, with half term under way in Wales, the RNLI are urging families visiting the coast to take heed of the charity's float to live advice.

The warning comes after footage is released of Mr Heppenstall being pulled from the water by Porthcawl RNLI volunteers after narrowly escaping the current.

Joe Missen, a volunteer RNLI Porthcawl lifeboat helm, said: “When the pagers sounded it was one of those situations where time was of the essence as we were being called to a person in the water.

“When we reached the casualty, we saw him floating on his back as per the RNLI’s safety advice.

"Luckily, he remembered how to Float to Live as, without this piece of lifesaving advice, the outcome may have been very difficult.

“Once on board, the crew began first aid and rushed Ian back to the shore where an ambulance was waiting.”

Mr Heppenstall described his joy after seeing a lifeboat approach him.

Mr Heppenstall added: "I felt an immense sense of relief when I saw the lifeboat coming to rescue me.

“There are never enough words to thank someone for saving your life.

"The RNLI crew’s bravery is incredible, and I’ll be forever in their debt."