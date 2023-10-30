This morning (Monday, October 30) just after 8am a Welsh air ambulance landed at Kimberley Park in the Malpas area of Newport.

This was due to a medical emergency at a nearby residential address.

Along with the air ambulance which landed at Kimberley Park in Malpas, the Welsh ambulance service sent:

One Cymru high acuity response unit;

One emergency ambulance.

It’s been confirmed that the person facing the medical emergency – who has not been identified due to patient confidentiality – has been taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

This is for "further treatment" which suggests that treatment was also administered at the scene of the incident.

Welsh Ambulance Service full statement:

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called today [Monday, October 30], at approximately 8:06am, to reports of a medical emergency at a residential address in Newport."

He continued: “We sent one Cymru high acuity response unit, one emergency ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene where we were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

“We conveyed one patient by air to the Grange University Hospital, in Cwmbran, for further treatment."