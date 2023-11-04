HERE are the top 10 entries to our pumpkin carving competition - and the winning entry was Jack Skellington, sent in by John Watkins, of Pontypool.
He wins £100 in high street vouchers.
John Watkins, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of his pumpkin carved as Jack Skellington because his family love the Nightmare Before Christmas
The two runners up are Jazmin Williams, of Malpas, and Emily Tattersfield, of Abergavenny, who each win £50 high street vouchers.
Jazmin Williams, of Malpas said her pumpkin represents the traditional spirit of Hallowe'en and carving. She said it was carved at the non-profit community craft club she runs at St Julian's Baptist Church
Emily Tattersfield, of Abergavenny, sent in this picture of her pumpkin patch all inspired by items in her craft cupboard
Ella Watkins, of Blackwood, sent in this picture of her Hello Kitty skull pumpkin
Rachael Netherway, of Newport, sent in this picture of her pumpkin
Thomas Woodruff, of Newport, sent in this pictures of his pumpkins - Jack the Pumpkin King and Mike Myers. Also in the picture is his daughter Karmen who helped
Julia Drake, of Newport, sent in this picture of her pumpkin called "Trick or treat, Eye want a sweet"
Carly Shipp, of Wattsville, sent in this selection of Shipp family Disney-inspired pumpkins
Jayden Mayo, of Caldicot, sent in these two creepy pumpkins
Nicky Deacon, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of her Hallowe'en pumpkin
Cambrian Fuelcard Services, which once again sponsored the competition, is an award-winning, family-run business, which provides businesses across the UK with a comprehensive range of nine different fuel cards covering more than 8,000 fuel stations. Its fuel cards include Shell, Texaco, Esso, UKFuels and Keyfuels.
It also offers Telematics solutions to help improve driver behaviour with extensive, user-friendly reports and analytics available online or through its mobile app.
For more information go to cambriancards.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here