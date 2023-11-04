He wins £100 in high street vouchers.

John Watkins, of Pontypool, sent in this picture of his pumpkin carved as Jack Skellington because his family love the Nightmare Before Christmas

The two runners up are Jazmin Williams, of Malpas, and Emily Tattersfield, of Abergavenny, who each win £50 high street vouchers.

Jazmin Williams, of Malpas said her pumpkin represents the traditional spirit of Hallowe'en and carving. She said it was carved at the non-profit community craft club she runs at St Julian's Baptist Church

Emily Tattersfield, of Abergavenny, sent in this picture of her pumpkin patch all inspired by items in her craft cupboard

Ella Watkins, of Blackwood, sent in this picture of her Hello Kitty skull pumpkin

Rachael Netherway, of Newport, sent in this picture of her pumpkin

Thomas Woodruff, of Newport, sent in this pictures of his pumpkins - Jack the Pumpkin King and Mike Myers. Also in the picture is his daughter Karmen who helped

Julia Drake, of Newport, sent in this picture of her pumpkin called "Trick or treat, Eye want a sweet"

Carly Shipp, of Wattsville, sent in this selection of Shipp family Disney-inspired pumpkins

Jayden Mayo, of Caldicot, sent in these two creepy pumpkins

Nicky Deacon, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of her Hallowe'en pumpkin

