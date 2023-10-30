The interchange will be closed for essential carriageway repairs tonight from 8pm until until 6am and the same tomorrow, Tuesday October 31, until Wednesday, November 1 at 6am.

A full northbound closure will be in place while essential works take place with traffic being diverted via the M4.

Motorists are advised to join the M4 Westbound and exit at Junction 25 to Grove Park and to continue northbound along A4042 to Harwick Roundabout.

They should then continue eastbound along the A40 to rejoin the A449 at Raglan Interchange.

A further overnight closure will be in place on the southbound carriageway, from Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday November 2 at 8pm 6am the following morning.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversion that was in place for the northbound closures.