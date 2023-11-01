CHARLIE NEWBURY, 25, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching a restraining order in Caerphilly on December 28, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order.

GAVIN ROWLANDS, 44, of Broad Street, Abersychan, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis on October 8.

He must pay £1,251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Major drug dealer caught with £92k cash and cocaine worth £40k fleeing Tesco

MARTIN YATES, 68, of Somerset Way, Bulwark, Chepstow was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drink on the M48 on September 10.

He must pay £989 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILIP BARTLETT, 55 of Buttermere Way, Newport has to pay £247 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to the inside of a car and being drunk and disorderly at Cardiff Central railway station on May 20.

NAFISAH ALI, 27, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on the B4591 off slip road on April 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHEL ELIZABETH RONA JONES, 30, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Foundry Road on February 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON DOWNTON, 43, of Beech Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Griffithstown on March 27.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL CARL GROVES, 31, of Victoria Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on April 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NIGEL WILLIAMS, 46, of no fixed abode, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted possession of amphetamine on October 23.