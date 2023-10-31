Junction 26 at Malpas will be closed for essential maintenance work to the M4 River Usk Bridge from Saturday, November 11 to Sunday, November 12 from 6am until 6pm.

It will also be closed from 8pm on Saturday until Sunday at 10am, with overnight closures and day closures during the main works.

The slip road westbound on junction 26 will be closed, as well as the closure of the Eastbound off-slip at Junction 26.

Traffic will be diverted between Junction 26 and Junction 24 at the Coldra interchange for both the Westbound and Eastbound closures.

Traffic will be diverted between Junction 26 and Junction 24 at the Coldra interchange. Picture: Traffic Wales (Image: Traffic Wales)The weekend closure of the major slip road will clash with the Newport County match as they face Notts County at Rodney Parade.

The match kicks off on Saturday, November 11 at 3pm and could cause traffic chaos due to the slip road closure.