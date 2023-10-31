The bridge across the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal, just south of Brunel Avenue and the Fourteen Locks visitor centre, will be closed for around ten days from Monday, November 6.

The closure will be in place for work on the junctions between Cwm Lane and the canal path.

Some improvements are also being made to the “active travel route” itself, Newport City Council has said.

The project includes the installation of a new bridge over the pond at Fourteen Locks, which will improve accessibility with a modified access ramp.

The council has started to clear silt and vegetation from the canal and reline the stretch from Fourteen Locks to the boundary with Caerphilly county borough.

A feasibility study is taking place into the design of a new visitor centre at Fourteen Locks.