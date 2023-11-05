Summer Sessions were founded by DF Concerts in 2013 with the live music series originally taking place across Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Renowned for regularly showcasing a diverse roster of world-leading talent, previous headliners include Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta.

And now DF Concerts – along with Live Nation and event promoter Cuffe & Taylor – has announced that Summer Sessions will expand to five new destinations for 2024 - including Chepstow.

“The runaway success of Summer Sessions in Scotland has proven the event resonates with music fans and artists, while bringing brilliant economic benefits to host cities,” said co-founder of Cuffe & Taylor, Peter Taylor.

“We see an incredible opportunity to deliver world-leading live shows all around the UK under the Summer Sessions banner, and very much expect the events to become regular fixtures in music fans’ calendars.”

Chepstow

"Situated in the scenic Wye Valley, against a backdrop of lush, wooded hills, Chepstow Racecourse, one of the UK's premier racecourses, played host to Cuffe and Taylor shows for the first time in 2023, captivating 30,000 music enthusiasts.

"The series featured sold-out headline concerts by George Ezra and Lionel Richie. These remarkable events will now be celebrated under the banner of Chepstow Summer Sessions."

The artists and dates for Chepstow Summer Sessions will be announced soon.

Other locations:

Summer Sessions events will return to Glasgow and Edinburgh, plus will also expand to include:

Bedford (Bedford Park);

Derby (Markeaton Park);

Plymouth (The Hoe);

Southampton (Guildhall Square).

You can find out more about Summer Sessions 2024 online at smmrsessions.com with tickets for some of the locations now available on general sale.

People can stay updated by following @smmrsessions on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).