Ann Thomas, who lives in Chepstow, was born at Paradise House, Llanelli, in October 1923. Her father was a reserved firefighter and owned a bike workshop.

Mrs Thomas was one of five children. Her youngest sister, Megan, is 92 and lives in Ammanford. They both survive Mrs Thomas' twin, Ruth, oldest sister, Margaret, and brother Gwilym.

Ann and Leonard Thomas on their wedding day in 1944

Mrs Thomas married Leonard Thomas in 1944 at the Soar Chappel, Llanelli. They went on to have two children, Philip and Gay.

Mrs Thomas also has four grand children - Neil, Robin, Bryan and Keran; eight great grand children - Aurora, Emily, Phoebe, Matthew, Rebecca, Jack, Maisy and George; and two great great grand children - Oliver and Isobella.

During her life she has enjoyed travelling and has visited Egypt, Israel, and America where she flew over the Grand Canyon in a helicopter.

Ann and her brother Gwilym, and little sister Megan

Mrs Thomas lives at the Bethany Residential Home in Chepstow.

A spokesman for the home said: "Mrs Thomas puts her long life down to staying healthy and walking. She joined a walking club which helped her keep active and she met lots of new friends, some of which she still stays in contact with to this day.

"These days Ann takes part twice a week in 'Love to Move' sessions at Bethany Residential Home, which are run by Wye Gymnastics.

Ann and Leonard on their 40th wedding anniversary celebrating with their children Gay and Philip in 1983

"Ann also joined the U3A when her husband passed away which helped keep her mind active."

Mrs Thomas celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family at a party at Bethany Residential Home.