The three businesses which will battle out this category are BNI Celtic, Corporate Event Solutions, and Alliance Marketing Agency Ltd.

Represenatives from these firms will be among businesses and individuals from across Gwent at a glittering ceremony at the University of South Wales' City of Newport campus later this month to find out who the winners are.

The awards, which are being held in association with the University of South Wales, attracted entries from a wide range of businesses and the judges had the difficult task to whittle down the entries to those who have been named finalists.

Other categories which will be announced at the event are Business Person of the Year, sponsored by DNS; Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport; Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Cintec; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Parker and Co; Micro Business of the Year; SME Business of the Year; Start Up Business of the Year, sponsored by Torfaen County Borough Council; Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society; Customer Service Award; Sole Trader; and High Street Business of the Year, sponsored by Newport City Council.

The Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by LocalIQ, Business of the Year, sponsored by University of South Wales, and Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Local IQ will also be announced on the night.

The awards evening, on November 16, will include a drinks reception and a panel discussion and plenty of opportunities for networking.

There are still opportunities for sponsorship of the awards, which are now in their sixth year. For more information contact head of events Cathy Parson on 07977 967777 or email her at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.