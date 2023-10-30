Munich-headquartered Ionity has acquired the land to build and operate a high-power charging station for electric vehicles.

There will be 12 chargers with up to 350 kW charging capacity for ultrafast charging, all of which will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy for carbon-neutral driving.

As a joint venture of the car manufacturers BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes Benz, Volkwagen, Audi and Porsche along with BlackRock’s Global Renewable Power Platform as financial investor, Ionity will start construction at the Westgate site as soon as planning consent is formalised.

With a total sales in excess of £9 million, property development company Johnsey Estates sold the first plot for development at Westgate to Persimmon Homes in 2014 for 43 units.

This was followed by a plot for a Premier Inn with 61 bedrooms and an adjoining Brewers Fayre restaurant. The first drive-through McDonald's in Monmouthshire opened on the site in November 2016 with the creation of 65 jobs.

In October 2017, Costa Coffee opened a drive through. Foxhunter Estates acquired plots for a 60-bedroom care home and 24 retirement bungalows, and Gwent Police were granted planning permission in October 2022 for construction work to start on the new Abergavenny Police Station at Westgate, which is due to open during 2024.

Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates James Crawford said: “This landmark deal with Ionity brings to a close our work to develop Westgate as a prime mixed use site.

"We have worked closely with Monmouthshire County Council to maximise the value of the land to the local economy and bring jobs to the area. We’ve also been very mindful of the need for good placemaking, particularly given that the land backs on to a World Heritage site and will incorporate access to the proposed new Velo Park."