THE MET Office has issued weather warnings for Newport this week as Storm Ciaran promises strong winds and heavy rains from Hallowe’en night.
An amber rain warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland tonight, Monday, October 30 – but Wales is not expected to see the worst of the storm until later in the week.
In Newport, there is at least a 90 per cent chance of rain between 5pm and 11pm on Tuesday, October 31.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain from 6pm on Wednesday, November 1, affecting Newport, Gwent and much of south Wales, until the end of Thursday night, November 2.
A warning for very strong winds includes Newport, Cwmbran and Blackwood, while Caldicot and Chepstow lie just outside the warning zone.
The yellow warning for wind is in place from 9pm Wednesday, November 1 until the end of Thursday night, November 2.
The Met Office has warned of delays and cancellations to train and bus services, damage to some buildings and flooded roads while the yellow warnings are in effect.
The potentially damaging winds will also mean there is a “slight chance” that roofs could be blown off of buildings and power lines could be brought down.
Newport and Gwent will be free from weather warnings from Friday, November 3, as the heavy rains move north east towards Leeds, Newcastle and York.
