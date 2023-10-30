Kevin Brown, 44, has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

He was sentenced to one month and 26 days for threatening/disorderly behaviour at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 22, and released from prison on Thursday, October 19.

Brown, from Risca, also has links to the Blackwood area, police have said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) quoting log reference 2300363385.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.