POLICE are searching for a man from Risca who was released from prison just eleven days ago.
Kevin Brown, 44, has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
He was sentenced to one month and 26 days for threatening/disorderly behaviour at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 22, and released from prison on Thursday, October 19.
Brown, from Risca, also has links to the Blackwood area, police have said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) quoting log reference 2300363385.
Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here