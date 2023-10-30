The organised crime gang made thousands of false claims for Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) then used stolen and hijacked identities to launder money through their own bank accounts.

Christopher Gougherty, 37, from Cwmbran, and Donna John, 39, Michelle John, 33, Kofi Ofori-Atta, 52, Maria Theaker, 56, Jamie Wilkins, 36, and Serena Farmer, 32, all from Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today, Monday, October 30.

They were convicted for stealing a collective £138,000, receiving sentences as high as 71 weeks in custody suspended for 18 months.

Kofi Ofori-Atta: 71 weeks' custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, a four-month electronic curfew, 15 rehabilitation and activity requirement days and a statutory victim surcharge.

Christopher Gougerty: 48 weeks' custodial sentence, suspended for 14 months, 15 rehabilitation and activity requirement days, 80 hours of unpaid work and a statutory victim surcharge.

Donna John: 45 weeks' custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, 10 rehabilitation and activity requirement days and a statutory victim surcharge.

Maria Theaker: 45 weeks' custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, six rehabilitation and activity requirement days, 80 hours of unpaid work and a statutory victim surcharge.

Jamie Wilkins: nine months' custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, 80 hours of unpaid work, eight rehabilitation and activity requirement days and a statutory victim surcharge.

Serena Farmer: nine months' custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, 80 hours of unpaid work, eight rehabilitation and activity requirement days and a statutory victim surcharge.

Michelle John: 12-month community order, 12 rehabilitation and activity requirement days and a statutory victim surcharge.

These CCTV images, provided by Barclays Bank, show Serena Farmer attending the bank at times which match the bank statements showing the withdrawal of funds which could only have been funded from ESA payments.

A further 14 individuals have been charged and are awaiting their court hearings. In all, the fraud operation is worth an alleged £770,000.

Five other fraudsters were sentenced earlier this year.

After conducting an investigation which uncovered the gang’s activity, the Department for Work and Pensions will take steps to recover the stolen money.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said: “We will use all the powers at our disposal to catch fraudsters and deter others from abusing the system.

“This case should act as a warning to anyone thinking they can get away with fraud.

“We will track down criminals stealing from the taxpayer and we will bring them to justice.”

The minister responsible for tackling fraud, Tom Pursglove, has stressed that benefit fraud is “never a victimless crime” because it diverts funds from “those who really need it”.

The DWP aims to save at least £1.3 billion on fraud and error in 2023/24