Gwent Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Itton Road, Chepstow, at around 1pm today, October 30.

The AA live traffic map logged a partial blockage on the B4293 Itton Road affecting both directions of traffic between Llanddinol turn-off and Cockshoot Lane.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police has now confirmed that officers attended the incident to support with traffic management while an oil spillage and debris were cleaned up.

No injuries were reported and the road reopened at around 4:30pm.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Itton Road, Chepstow, at around 1pm on Monday, October 30.

"A car was in a collision with an object that had fallen from another vehicle.

"No injuries were reported.

"Officers attended to support with traffic management and the road was closed while an oil spillage and debris were cleaned up.

"The road reopened at around 4:30pm."