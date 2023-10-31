The crash happened at around 11am on Monday, October 30, on Bryngwyn Road in Newport.

An e-scooter and a black Audi Q2 were involved.

The e-scooter rider, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe there was a second teenager on the e-scooter who had left the scene before they arrived, and they are looking to speak to him to ensure his safety.

The appeal is for people who may have seen the crash, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area or the incident.

The full statement said: "We’re appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving an e-scooter and a car in Newport.

"The collision between an e-scooter and a black Audi Q2 took place on Bryngwyn Road at around 11am this morning, October 30.

"A 15-year-old boy who was on the e-scooter was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A second teenager is also believed to have been on the e-scooter, however, left before our arrival and officers would like to speak to him to ensure he is safe and well.

"Officers investigating the collision are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to come forward.

"Anyone with information can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300369629.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."