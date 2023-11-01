Packing a real punch, the Firecracker Chicken is bursting with flavour from the fried, crisp bite-sized chicken, tossed with a spicy garlic sauce and a fiery red and crushed chilli combo, designed to bring some real heat.

It is now available as a limited-edition dish in all Chopstix stores across the UK and is also available online via delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Bursting with flavour, the Firecracker Chicken joins the renowned Chopstix menu which also includes Caramel Drizzle Chicken, Teriyaki Beef, and Salt ‘n’ Pepper Chicken along with a range of mouth-watering sides.

Plus, the noodle chain has a number of deals and bundles, with guests able to choose numerous toppings for a true taste of Pan-Asian cuisine.

Chopstix marketing director Rob Burns said: “We’re delighted to heat things up in time for winter as we introduce the Firecracker Chicken to the Chopstix menu.

“We invest heavily in recipe research and development and this dish is something we’ve had in the pipeline for a while, listening to customer research and demand from some of our most loyal supporters.

“A perfect winter warmer, and a red-hot remedy to the stormy weather, Firecracker Chicken has a variety of distinctive fiery flavours set to make temperatures rise - even as they drop outside.

“We’re sure that this newest addition is going to be a sure-fire winner, and a mouth-watering inclusion to our already delicious menu - we can’t wait to hear our customers’ thoughts!”

Chopstix has also just opened its 100th store, making it one of the most popular high street noodle brands in the country.

You can find Chopstix at 17 North Walk in Cwmbran, open from 11am-9pm Monday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday and 12pm-9pm on Sunday.