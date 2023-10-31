Last night (October 30) firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire on Mill Parade in the Pill area of Newport.

The fire was reported to them at around 6.45pm and took just over an hour for them to tackle – with a stop message received at about 7.51pm.

According to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service the fire began on the terrace of the residential property before spreading.

Several fire engines were sent to the scene in Pill, with a crane used to help firefighters – from multiple crews – to extinguish the house fire.

They carried out thorough checks of the building and all people were accounted for during the rescue.

Full statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service:

"At approximately 6.45pm on Monday 30 October 2023, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a domestic fire on Mill Parade, Pill.

"Multiple crews attended the scene, alongside emergency services colleagues.

"The fire began on the terrace which later spread. After thorough checks, all persons accounted for during the rescue.

"A stop message was received at approximately 7:51pm."