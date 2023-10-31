As previously reported, Gwent Police were appealing for information to find 44-year-old Kevin Brown from Risca as he had been recalled to prison.

Brown was sentenced to one month and 26 days for threatening/disorderly behaviour at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 22, and released from prison on Thursday, October 19.

Yesterday (October 30) Gwent Police shared an appeal as Brown has breached his licence conditions and – as a result – was recalled to prison.

Police have confirmed today (October 31) that – just 12 days after his release from prison – he has now been found and arrested.

They thanked the public for their support in sharing the appeal to find Brown.

Full statement from Gwent Police:

"Yesterday [October 30], we appealed for information to find Kevin Brown, from Risca, who had been recalled to prison.

"Brown has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."