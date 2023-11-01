A Caerphilly teenager is to stand trial after he denied committing serious assault allegations.

Scott Pritchard,19, of Watford Close, pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent and unlawful wounding on October 15, 2022.

In Cardiff Crown Court yesterday, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a trail date of April 3, 2023, with the case expected to last three-four days.

Pritchard was granted unconditional bail.