ONCE upon a time there was a cottage which oozed with fairytale charm.

This “delightful” detached cottage is in the picturesque setting of Llanvetherine, near Abergavenny, and is being marketed by Christie Residential with it listed on Rightmove.

South Wales Argus: The cottageOriginally built as a Methodist chapel in 1842 the building fell into ruin until a hero came to save the day – converting it into a three-bedroom house in the 1980s.

South Wales Argus: The building was previously a Methodist chapel

Escape the hustle and bustle of modern life and look around Rose Cottage Chapel…

Inside the property is fit for a princess, with a “generously proportioned” living room and dining room – wooden ceiling beams offer some extra charm to this living space.

Although there’s no dragon guarding this fairytale cottage, there can be fire – with a log burning stove nestled among the living room.

South Wales Argus: Living roomEven Cinderella couldn’t complain with this kitchen – which has plenty of storage space and utilities including an oven, countertop hob, and sink with drainer.

South Wales Argus: KitchenThe ground floor also includes an entrance porch, WC, and a utility room.

South Wales Argus: Utility roomThree “light and bright” bedrooms are based on the first floor with one currently used as a study.

South Wales Argus: BedroomThe master bedroom previously had an en-suite bathroom which was removed for more space – but the plumbing remains if someone wishes (upon a star) to reinstate it.

South Wales Argus: Bedroom

There is also a three-piece suite in the family bathroom which has some additional whimsy with daisies on the tiled walls.

South Wales Argus: BathroomWhile the cottage is charming, the garden also add some magic to this fairytale property with it split into two distinct area.

South Wales Argus: LawnsTo the left of the driveway (which has room for more than one carriage and is complimented by a detached garage) is a lawn with flowerbeds along with a vegetable plot.

South Wales Argus: DrivewaySouth Wales Argus: Charming gardenThe garden also includes a paved area which would be ideal for some outdoor seating to entertain at events (royal ball anyone?).

South Wales Argus: Area for al fresco diningThe full listing is available on Rightmove at https://t.ly/ddr8Y