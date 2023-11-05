This “delightful” detached cottage is in the picturesque setting of Llanvetherine, near Abergavenny, and is being marketed by Christie Residential with it listed on Rightmove.

Originally built as a Methodist chapel in 1842 the building fell into ruin until a hero came to save the day – converting it into a three-bedroom house in the 1980s.

Escape the hustle and bustle of modern life and look around Rose Cottage Chapel…

Inside the property is fit for a princess, with a “generously proportioned” living room and dining room – wooden ceiling beams offer some extra charm to this living space.

Although there’s no dragon guarding this fairytale cottage, there can be fire – with a log burning stove nestled among the living room.

Even Cinderella couldn’t complain with this kitchen – which has plenty of storage space and utilities including an oven, countertop hob, and sink with drainer.

The ground floor also includes an entrance porch, WC, and a utility room.

Three “light and bright” bedrooms are based on the first floor with one currently used as a study.

The master bedroom previously had an en-suite bathroom which was removed for more space – but the plumbing remains if someone wishes (upon a star) to reinstate it.

There is also a three-piece suite in the family bathroom which has some additional whimsy with daisies on the tiled walls.

While the cottage is charming, the garden also add some magic to this fairytale property with it split into two distinct area.

To the left of the driveway (which has room for more than one carriage and is complimented by a detached garage) is a lawn with flowerbeds along with a vegetable plot.

The garden also includes a paved area which would be ideal for some outdoor seating to entertain at events (royal ball anyone?).

The full listing is available on Rightmove at https://t.ly/ddr8Y