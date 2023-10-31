There were 40 people in Newport who identified as Wiccan in the latest UK Census, two years ago, down three from 43 in 2011.

Despite the stalling numbers in Newport, Wicca can claim more than 12,800 followers across England and Wales – up around a thousand from 2011.

Though the religion’s name derives from the Old English words for witch – “wicca” and “wicce” – it took until the early twentieth century for the religion to really get its broom off the ground.

Pagans and Satanists

There has been a 30 per cent rise in pagans across England and Wales with 182 residing in Newport two years ago.

The modern celebration of Hallowe’en originated from the Celtic festival of Samhain, marking the end of summer and beginning of winter.

Celts believed the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred on this night.

As Christianity spread in Britain, All Saint’s Day – or All-Hallows – incorporated some of the pagan traditions of this time of year.

People would light bonfires, throw parades and dress up as saints, angels and devils.

There were around 74,000 pagans across England and Wales two years ago, more than the entire population of Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Curiously, 62 per cent of pagans were female compared to just 51 per cent of the general population.

Satanism is also on the rise across England and Wales – more than doubling in numbers from 1,900 in 2011 to 5,100 in 2021.

Despite the name, not all Satanists believe in a literal Lucifer. Instead, the label often serves as a metaphor for questioning authority and mainstream religion.

Seven people said they were Satanists in 2021.