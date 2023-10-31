Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre closed its doors in March 2020 and the building was used as a vaccination centre throughout the pandemic. It has not re-opened for leisure use since this time and most former users of the centre have relocated to other facilities in the surrounding area.

I met community representatives this week to explain the reasons for the proposal and to highlight the significant investment that has been made (with further planned) over recent years to deliver modern, fit for purpose sports facilities across the county borough.

In particular, a range of impressive new facilities will soon be available at a ‘Centre for Vulnerable Learners’ which is currently being built on the former Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School site. These facilities will include a four-court sports hall with associated changing facilities and a 3G training pitch, which will be available for community use outside of school hours.

Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre is almost 50 years old and has a maintenance backlog of almost £0.5 million.

I appreciate that closing any community facility can be difficult, but when you look at the huge investment that has been delivered by our ambitious Sport and Active Recreation Strategy over recent years, with more planned, it is clear to see that we have plenty of other modern, fit for purpose facilities available.

Therefore, we are preparing a report that will be considered by Cabinet in November which recommends that we seek the views of the whole community as part of a formal consultation process. It is then likely that a decision will be made in the new year once we have carefully considered all the feedback.

More details about the council’s £3million investment in new facilities can be found here: www.caerphilly.gov.uk/news/news-bulletin/october-2023/investing-in-your-community .