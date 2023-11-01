Natural Resources Wales (NRW) incident response teams are working with other emergency responders, and local authorities, to keep people and property safe.

Teams are busy checking flood defences are in good working order, clearing gulleys and ditches and operating temporary defences where needed, the agency has said, urging people to consider any steps they may need to take to be prepared.

The Met Office has issued warnings for rain and wind in Newport and surrounding areas from today, Wednesday, November 1 and tomorrow, Thursday, November 2.

NRW is monitoring river levels around the clock and will issue flood alerts and warnings if they reach trigger levels.

Flood alerts mean that flooding is possible and flood warnings mean that flooding is expected, while severe flood warnings mean that significant disruption and threats to life are expected.

Katie Davies, NRW duty tactical manager, said: "The current forecasted rain from Storm Ciaran could cause rivers to respond rapidly, especially across south Wales, and we are urging people to be aware and be prepared.

“Making sure you know what the situation is like where you live is really important. You can check your flood risk and the latest flood alerts and warnings on our website which is refreshed every 15 minutes.

"Keep an eye on @NatResWales on X [formerly Twitter] for the latest information and listen to weather reports and local news for details of any disruption in your area.

“Our teams are doing all they can to reduce the risk for communities, but if there is flooding we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe too.

"We urge people to keep away from swollen rivers, and not to drive or to walk through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and contain hidden hazards.”